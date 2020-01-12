WATCH | Ex-Lily mine workers hope to recover the remains of their former colleagues by February 5

Former Lily mine workers believe they are on course to retrieve the remains of their three colleagues after they discovered what they believe are parts of the container the trio were in when it plunged underground in 2016.

The workers, community members and relatives have been searching for Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyarenda and Yvonne Mnisi, who disappeared in the mine four years ago.

Now the group from Barberton, Mpumalanga said they have found the tyres, poles and a five metre fence which they believe supported the container the three were in when they perished. The group said they hope to find the trio's remains by February 5, which will mark the fourth anniversary of the tragedy.

“Though we see progress, our lives were threatened when we got stuck underground after rocks blocked our way on January 7. So far, we've found tyres which supported the container, poles and a fence on Thursday. This means we are making progress," the spokesperson of the miners, Harry Mazibuko said.