Disabled man fatally stabbed

A disabled Port Elizabeth man was found dead inside his Kunene Park home on Friday afternoon, after being stabbed multiple times.

Mark John Mullen, 66, who had only one leg and was wheelchair-bound, was found by his wife on the lounge floor of his Arlington Street home at about 4:40pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Mullen was last seen alive at 2:45pm on Friday.

“It is alleged that at about 2:45pm a friend left his house after visiting. Mullen’s wife arrived home at about 4:40pm and found him lying on the floor. He sustained multiple stab wounds to his upper body,” she said.

“Entrance into the house was gained through the lounge window."

Naidu said the only item missing at this stage was a Samsung Television.

“The wife is in shock and when she calms down we will have a better idea of anything else that might have been stolen,” she said.

To assist with the investigation, police top brass implemented the 72-hour activation strategy.

The strategy involves several different teams and units of police personnel who will work around the clock for the next three days to gather evidence and track the culprits.

By Saturday morning, no arrests had been made.

A case of robbery and murder is under investigation.