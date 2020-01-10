'You are better off dead' - musician Chicco Twala shouts at son suspected of theft

Police are investigating a case of theft against the son of legendary musician and producer Sello Chicco Twala.

The investigation comes after video footage emerged on Friday which purports to show Twala escorting his son, Longwe, to the Diepkloof police station in Soweto.

TimesLIVE has asked Twala for comment.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said: “A suspect was arrested on a theft case reported at Diepkloof SAPS on January 8 2020. The 34-year old suspect appeared before court on January 9. Please refer further enquiries to the NPA.

“It was theft of a cellphone,” she said.

Asked whether the suspect was Longwe, she replied: “I can confirm because he has already appeared in court.”

The NPA could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

In the first half of the viral video, shared on social media, a visibly angry Twala shouts at his son as he accuses him of theft.

He is also heard saying he wished his son had been nabbed for Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

“I so wish it was you who killed Senzo Meyiwa so that you can rot in jail,” he said.