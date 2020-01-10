Watch the company you keep, matric top achievers say

PREMIUM

Yes, hard work pays off, but the company you keep has a role to play in the numbers next to your name when the matric results are released.



This is the testimony of Ndyebo High School matric top achiever Lisakhanya Miyana, 18, who scored 100% in physical science along with five other distinctions...

