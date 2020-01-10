Rhodes fails in R250k bid to stop expelled student in her tracks
Rhodes University has failed to halt legal action by a student it expelled for being part of a violent campus protest against “rape culture” at the Makhanda institution.
In April 2018, Yolanda Dyantyi was kicked out after the university found her guilty of kidnapping, assault, defamation and insubordination...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.