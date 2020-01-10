Rhodes fails in R250k bid to stop expelled student in her tracks

PREMIUM

Rhodes University has failed to halt legal action by a student it expelled for being part of a violent campus protest against “rape culture” at the Makhanda institution.



In April 2018, Yolanda Dyantyi was kicked out after the university found her guilty of kidnapping, assault, defamation and insubordination...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.