Police offer cash reward for Melville and Mary Fitzgerald Square shooter/s

Police in Gauteng are offering cash rewards for information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the perpetrator or perpetrators responsible for two separate shootings in Johannesburg in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The search for the suspects is still under way after shots were fired indiscriminately at patrons just after 1.00am on New Year's Day at Poppy's Restaurant in Melville.

The incident claimed the lives of two women, while six other patrons were wounded and had to be hospitalised.

At Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, just after 2.30am on the same morning, 11 people - seven men and four women - sustained gunshot wounds after shots were fired at revellers from an elevated platform suspected at this stage to be the M2 double decker bridge.

“A cash reward is on offer to any individual who can give information on either one of the shooting incidents, on condition such information leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects,” said police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact: Melville shooting - Captain Maneta on 082 411 4677; Mary Fitzgerald Square shooting - Captain Masilela on 082 319 9403.