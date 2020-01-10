Nobel peace prize winner to visit South Africa this weekend

Diplomacy and business opportunities will be under discussion when Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed Ali is hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa on an official visit at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Sunday.

He will also attend the ANC's 108th anniversary celebrations in Kimberley on Saturday.

Abiy was last year awarded the Nobel peace prize for his role in creating peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia, as well as his efforts to build democracy in Ethiopia by strengthening civil liberties and developing institutions. He was also praised for his contribution to peace and reconciliation processes in East and North East Africa.

The presidency said in a statement that Abiy is visiting South Africa on January 11 and 12 at the invitation of Ramaphosa "for bilateral discussions on matters of mutual national development, regional and continental issues as well as international developments."

"The visit will also explore potential areas of trade and investment for the benefit of both countries in industries such as telecommunications, road infrastructure, mining, agro-processing and manufacturing."

The visit also forms part of the preparation for South Africa’s assumption of a year-long term as chair of the African Union in Addis Ababa in February.