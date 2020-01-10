Aaron Motsoaledi criticises Donald Trump: 'He is bullying all the nations'

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has criticised US President Donald Trump, after his response to Iran's attack on the US's military bases in Iraq on Wednesday.

During a press conference at the White House, Trump said no Americans were harmed in the Iranian missile attacks on military bases housing US troops in Iraq, and urged world powers to forge a new nuclear deal with Tehran.

This after Trump had ordered the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last Friday.

In his speech, Trump said: “The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent.”