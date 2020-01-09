Two missing after being swept out to sea

A recovery operation is underway to locate two missing men presumed to have drowned while swimming at Wells Estate on Wednesday afternoon.

The two were swimming at St George’s Strand in Wells Estate when they were caught in a rip current.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Chevandre Koert, 20, and Tresven Jantjies, 28, were still missing.

In another incident, brothers Simphiwe, 18, and Olwethu Kweleta, 17, were swimming when they were swept out to sea.

“The one brother, Olwethu, managed to swim back to shore, while Simphiwe’s body washed ashore a short while later,” Beetge said.

NSRI Port Elizabeth deputy station commander Jonathan Tufts said extensive CPR was performed on Simphiwe but he was declared dead at the scene.