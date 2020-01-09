‘Twinship’ puts girls on fast track to success

It was a double take at St Thomas Secondary School in Gelvandale when twin girls arrived, dressed in identical outfits, to pick up their matric results — in which they received distinctions in the same subjects.



Siphosethu and Asisipho Ndinisa, 17, both managed to pull off distinctions in life orientation, Afrikaans, life sciences and physical sciences...

