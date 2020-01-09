Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding

South Africa will have blackouts until Friday morning, Eskom announced on Thursday morning.

"The system remains severely constrained and unpredicatble, and as such load-shedding stage 2 will unfortunately have to continue from 8am this morning [Thursday] until 6am tomorrow morning [Friday]," Eskom said in a statement shortly before 7am.

"We have lost additional generation capacity overnight with breakdowns of over 14,000MW. Our emergency reserves are also insufficient to meet the demand for electricity during the day. As a result we have to load-shed throughout the day until tomorrow [Friday]."

South Africans have experienced intermittent load-shedding since Saturday.

Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups: