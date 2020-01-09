News

SA Air Force plane 'crash lands' and catches fire in the DRC

By Reuters and TimesLIVE - 09 January 2020
Images of firefighters dousing a fire on the aircraft were shared on Twitter on January 9 2020.
Image: Twitter/Mswanyama,KG

A SA Air Force transport aircraft crashed and partially caught fire during landing on Thursday at Goma airport in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Images shared on social media showed damage to the left wing of the C-130BZ aircraft and there appeared to have been an engine fire.

Reuters confirmed the incident via a UN spokesperson.

Videos on social media showed smoke rising from the airplane but two sources at the airport, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters there did not appear to be major damage to the plane.

Reuters journalist Fiston Mahamba said in a tweet, translated from French: “67 people were rescued including eight crew members and 59 passengers. All passengers are safe and sound.”

The aircraft was also reportedly carrying cargo.

TimesLIVE has reached out to the military in SA for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

