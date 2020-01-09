Arlington Tip robbery suspect clobbered with spade

One of three suspects believed to be behind a spate of robberies at the Arlington Tip is unconscious in hospital after being hit over the head with a spade as he allegedly tried to rob two members of the public.



This comes in the wake of numerous attacks at the city’s biggest municipal refuse site since mid-2019. In some of the incidents, the victims were stabbed and beaten...

