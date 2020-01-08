Snap, crackle, pop! Kellogg’s Rice Krispies are back — at a price

Parents who were outraged when Kellogg's SA replaced its original Kellogg’s Rice Krispies with a far sweeter, multigrain version 18 months ago will be happy to know the originals are back — but at a price.

“Yes, we have listened to our consumers who enjoyed the Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Original cereal; we’ve been working behind the scenes and have now relaunched the product in the market,” Kellogg's SA’s head of external relations Zandi Mposelwa told TimesLIVE.

But they are no longer made here. The company imports the large 510g box from the UK and sells it for about R70 — far more expensive than the local, sweeter, vanilla-flavoured multigrain version which replaced the original in mid-2018.

Rice Krispies Vanilla is sold in 400g and 600g boxes for about R40 and R63 respectively.

For many lovers of the iconic original Rice Krispies, a once-popular choice among parents as a relatively low-sugar alternative to the likes of Coco Pops, the switch to the sugar-coated, multigrain version was a great big snap, crackle, flop.