Pupil to Facebook users — you’ve been Shucks(ed)

The overnight Facebook fame of a Port Elizabeth youngster who claimed he had taken the top achiever spot for the 2019 matric exams was short-lived when the actual top achievers were announced by basic education minister Angie Motshekga in Pretoria on Monday.

Greenbushes resident Lufezo Tandapi, 18, began his humorous shot at fame on Saturday, saying he had been invited by the department of education to attend a function for the country’s top-achieving matriculants.

The claim also grabbed the attention of Twitter-famous comedian Taka Tina.