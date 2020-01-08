Pupil to Facebook users — you’ve been Shucks(ed)
The overnight Facebook fame of a Port Elizabeth youngster who claimed he had taken the top achiever spot for the 2019 matric exams was short-lived when the actual top achievers were announced by basic education minister Angie Motshekga in Pretoria on Monday.
Greenbushes resident Lufezo Tandapi, 18, began his humorous shot at fame on Saturday, saying he had been invited by the department of education to attend a function for the country’s top-achieving matriculants.
The claim also grabbed the attention of Twitter-famous comedian Taka Tina.
Catch me on SABC 1 Monday on 19:00 , received an invitation from the department and I'm one of the top achievers in Eastern Cape♥️Posted by Lufezo Tandapii II on Saturday, January 4, 2020
Tandapi’s post — which garnered just under 10,000 likes, 1,500 comments and 2,100 shares — read: “Catch me on SABC 1 Monday on 19:00 , [I] received an invitation from the department and I’m one of the top achievers in Eastern Cape.”
Tune in to channel 404 around 3 - 4 I'll be making a live speech♥️Posted by Lufezo Tandapii II on Monday, January 6, 2020
Noting how much attention the post had garnered within hours, he then posted, “I need bodyguards.”
On Sunday, Tandapi wrote that he was on his way to Pretoria and was flying business class, gaining even more favour with social media users.
On Monday, he posted: “Tune in to channel 404 around 3-4, I’ll be making a live speech.”
Just before the actual announcement of SA’s 33 top achievers, Tandapi claimed he was the country’s top-performing pupil.
“It turns out I’m the top student in the whole of South Africa,” his post read, garnering more than 10,000 likes, 1,400 comment and 2,100 shares.
When he saw that his lies were finally catching up with him, he tried to spin the story further, saying that no-one had been concerned enough to ask why he was not at the top achievers’ breakfast in Midrand on Tuesday.
He then later posted, “You’ve been shucks[ed] by Lufezo Tandapi.
Some Facebook users who had fallen for his lies said they would write to the department of education to request his real results.
Lufezo yi legend??how does a whole 2000s kid mislead a whole country ????????. Hay kwedin??????Posted by Siphosethu Ntlabati on Monday, January 6, 2020
Speaking to The Herald on Tuesday, the former grade 12 pupil at Rocklands High School in Uitenhage said he had taken to social media after he saw another user claiming to be the top achiever — a post that was barely noticed by the public.
“After getting lots of attention from my first post about the invite, I decided to continue with the lie,” he said.
Asked if he regretted the post, Tandapi said he was enjoying the attention.
“I am fine despite some of the negative comments I have been getting from people who truly believed me.
“I am famous for lying to the entire country.”
Though he was still awaiting his real results, Tandapi said he was confident that he would pass.
“I am really not nervous about the results hence I can joke about them.
“I am hoping to study information technology at Nelson Mandela University,” he said.
And then there's Lufezo in the Village?? ? Akhant? pic.twitter.com/Vox8rzrmCE— Xhosa is???™® (@TakaTina1) January 6, 2020