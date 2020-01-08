East Cape matrics score highest pass rate in 26 years

In a major feat for the Eastern Cape, the matric class of 2019 achieved the highest pass rate for the province since 1994, with an overall rate of 76.5%.

This is an increase of 5.9 percentage points from the 70.6% pass rate in 2018.

The improved result has placed the province in seventh place — tied with the Northern Cape — in the provincial rankings, up from eighth in 2018.

The national pass rate, announced by basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday night, was 81.3%

It was an improvement on the 78.2% in 2018 and 75.1% the year before.

The top-performing province was the Free State, with 88.4%, followed by Gauteng at 87.2%.

“All our provinces achieved above 70%, which is something we were all wishing for,” Motshekga said.

“I really want to applaud the Eastern Cape on achieving the highest improvement.

“There was an increase of 8% in [the national number of] bachelors passes, with 186,058 bachelor passes,” she said.

The Eastern Cape, which had just more than 103,000 pupils sitting the matric exams at the end of 2019, also increased its number of bachelors passes to 34%.

These bachelors passes are eight percentage points up, from the 26% achieved by the class of 2018.

This was confirmed by education MEC Fundile Gade, who spoke to The Herald’s sister publication the Daily Dispatch on Tuesday.

Motshekga said: “All of our 75 [teaching] districts performed above 60%, with the top three coming from Gauteng.

“Province by province, Nelson Mandela Bay was the best district in the Eastern Cape.”

Motshekga jokingly said she was now ready to leave her position because SA’s overall pass mark had reached “the A club”.

“This is the first time in the history of this country that we have surpassed [80%] — 2020 is [all] hands on deck, let’s not slide.”

Gade said that after the Eastern Cape managed to surpass the 70% threshold, his department was given a target to improve by a further three percentage points “by internal education stakeholders”.

“We have generally performed extremely well and had been able to secure all the targets that were given to us.

“Also, we were given a mandate by all the people of our province, through their representatives at the provincial legislature, to improve the 2018 results by 5%.

“I am glad and excited to announce that we have done exactly that.

“We have met all our targets this year. In essence, we have in fact surpassed all targets given to us,” a jovial Gade said.

He said he was also excited that the province had achieved the target of improving the quality of the results, “judging by the good increase in the number of our bachelors passes”.

“We are one of the best in the entire country in terms of quality in our passes,” he said.