Disruption of schooling in Gauteng led to decline in matric pass rate, says Panyaza Lesufi

In Eldorado Park, Freedom Park Secondary School was one of the schools that experienced disruptions last year.

Lesufi threatened to shut the school down in April after several pupils were arrested after they went on the rampage, attacking police who had come to search for drugs and weapons there.

“We know the challenges of this school. Since we opened this beautiful school, this school has gone down badly. Teachers not at school, teachers fighting among themselves, teachers fighting with the principal. People vandalising a school that is meant for their own children and we must pay a price. And the price is the behaviour of our children,” Lesufi said at the time.