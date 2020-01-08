Check your 2019 matric results now

News

By Staff writer - 08 January 2020
Did you pass? Well done!
Image: 123RF/bbbar/TimesLIVE

The Department of Basic Education has announced the results for the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams.

The matric class of 2019 have achieved a pass rate of 81.3%‚ an increase from 78.2% in the previous year. 

In total, 790,405 pupils wrote the 2019 exams, made up of full-time and part-time candidates. 

