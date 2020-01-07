Two attempted murder-accused abandon bail applications

PREMIUM

Two men charged with four counts of attempted murder after they allegedly opened fire on two patrolling police vehicles in November abandoned their bail applications on Monday.



It is alleged that on November 7 Darryn Wentzel, 25, and Riaan Baartman, 25, opened fire on two marked anti-gang unit police vans after a short high-speed chase through the streets of Helenvale, Nelson Mandela Bay...

