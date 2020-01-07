Practice really does makes perfect

As a little girl she was seldom seen without a book and as a teenager she managed to balance schoolwork, cultural activities and sports — now she aims to become a doctor.

And with her fierce determination, there is little that can stand in the way of St Dominic’s Priory matriculant Fadzai Ngwerume.

Fadzai, who obtained a full house of seven distinctions, also made it onto the Independent Examination Board’s (IEB) commendable achievements list for pupils in the top 5% in five subjects and achieved a level 7 rating in life orientation.

Fadzai’s parents on Tuesday proudly described their over-achieving daughter as a self-motivated young lady.

She received a 91.7% overall aggregate.

Her father, Charles, said his daughter had finished first in her class since grade 6.

“She’s always known when to study and when to take a break.”

Charles said Fadzai would be studying medicine in 2019, adding that she just needed to decide between the University of Cape Town and Stellenbosch University.

“We are happy with either university, she actually applied to all universities and all of them offered her a scholarship.

“But she would like to study at UCT or Stellenbosch and we are happy with either one.

Fadzai later told The Herald she had set her heart on Stellenbosch.

“We’re quite happy and at the very same time humbled by her achievements and as parents we will continue to support her every endeavour,” Charles said, adding that Fadzai had set the standard for her younger brother, who is in grade 9.

Fadzai’s mother, Rose, said her daughter showed her love for her books from a young age, adding that as a little girl she always read when the family travelled.

“As parents we’ve never had to force Fadzai to study — her love for books came naturally. She always had a book with her even as a little girl.

“Her achievement shows that all the long hours and time spent studying truly paid off.

“She has really done us proud and as she moves on to study medicine, we only pray that she can keep up the outstanding work — but most importantly have a positive contribution to society and become a responsible citizen,” she said.

Asked how she did it, Fadzai said revision and practice were key.

“I make a lot of notes to make sure I understand the work and than I spend a lot of time going over past papers so that I can cover all possible questions.

“It’s important to know what the examiners want and that’s what you get from all the past papers.

“I study until I feel comfortable with the work. The time you spend on maths may differ to the time you spend on life science, depending on how well you understand the work,” she said.