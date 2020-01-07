Load-shedding 'delayed' to accommodate matric results release

Eskom will delay the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding on Wednesday morning to accommodate the release of the 2019 matric results.

The power utility said load-shedding was implemented at night to “minimise the impact” on South Africans and “maximise electricity availability during the working day”.

“In order to give matriculants an opportunity to receive their matric results, the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding has been delayed to 1am on Wednesday,” a statement reads.

“This decision will also allow the matriculants enough time to make their way home safely.”

Wednesday's load-shedding is scheduled to kick in at 1am until 6am.

