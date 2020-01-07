IEB Results - Distinctions galore at top Eastern Cape schools
It was distinctions galore for hundreds of Eastern Cape private school pupils who wrote the Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric exams in 2019 — with outstanding results once again the order of the day.
In Makhanda, teachers at Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) were celebrating the school’s outstanding 100% university pass rate and its three pupils who made it onto the IEB’s commendable achievements list for those who were in the top 5% in five subjects and achieved a level 7 rating in Life Orientation.
In Port Elizabeth, a St Dominic’s Priory pupil made it onto the commendable achievements list.
A total of 11,464 full-time and 779 part-time candidates from 227 examination centres across Southern Africa sat for the IEB examinations, and of these, 668 were from 16 schools in the Eastern Cape.
The IEB’s Anne Oberholzer said all the pupils who had passed achieved a high enough pass for tertiary study.
“[At least] 89.51% (compared to 90.65% in 2018) of the cohort achieved entry to degree study, 7.91% (compared to 7.33% in 2018) qualified for entry to diploma study [and] 1.4% (compared to 0.95% in 2018) achieved entry for study at the Higher Certificate level,” she said.
“Umalusi has monitored all aspects of the 2019 examination process and has declared the results to be fair and valid.
“There is a clear realisation among IEB learners, their parents and teachers that having the knowledge and understanding that lies behind the results on the certificate is far more important and meaningful for success after one’s schooling.”
DSG head of school Jannie de Villiers said the results were thrilling.
“One of the thrills is achieving a 100% bachelor’s pass, it is always a joy when that happens. The girls stepped up to the plate.”
He said the school was particularly proud of Emily Clare Morgan, Nina Owen-Jones and Genevieve Vera Powell, who made their way onto the commendable list.
“There are lots of pleased people here [at the school] today,” De Villiers said.
Father Grant James of St Dominic’s Priory said he was ecstatic at the Port Elizabeth school’s 100% pass rate and 93% university pass rate.
“In particular, Fadzai Ngwerume was our top achiever with distinctions in all her seven subjects,” he said.
Ngwerume was listed on the IEB’s commendable achievements list along with the three DSG pupils.
“I am also very pleased that years of commitment and sacrifice by these pupils and our staff have been rewarded with such excellent results,” James said.
“Fadzai is an inspiration for so many people at our school.
“To be on the IEB commendation list is an illustrious achievement, one that has made her school and family very honoured.”
Woodridge College headmaster Derek Bradley said his pupils had achieved the expected results — a 100% pass rate and 99% university pass rate.
He said one of the pupils had received eight distinctions.
At Kingswood College in Makhanda, the class of 2019 amassed a total of 98 distinctions between them, also receiving a 100% pass rate.
Kingswood Senior School head Tracy van Molendorff said: “We are proud of the class of 2019.
“We are not only pleased with the number of distinctions accumulated by the pupils, but are also extremely proud of those pupils who, as a result of their dedication, perseverance and with the help of our hugely committed academic staff, achieved well beyond our expectations.
“We wish our matric class of 2019 much success as they embark on their next chapter.”
St Andrew’s College headmaster Alan Thompson said the school had also achieved a 100% pass rate, with 94% of the boys achieving a university pass.