IEB Results - Distinctions galore at top Eastern Cape schools

It was distinctions galore for hundreds of Eastern Cape private school pupils who wrote the Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric exams in 2019 — with outstanding results once again the order of the day.

In Makhanda, teachers at Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) were celebrating the school’s outstanding 100% university pass rate and its three pupils who made it onto the IEB’s commendable achievements list for those who were in the top 5% in five subjects and achieved a level 7 rating in Life Orientation.

In Port Elizabeth, a St Dominic’s Priory pupil made it onto the commendable achievements list.

A total of 11,464 full-time and 779 part-time candidates from 227 examination centres across Southern Africa sat for the IEB examinations, and of these, 668 were from 16 schools in the Eastern Cape.

The IEB’s Anne Oberholzer said all the pupils who had passed achieved a high enough pass for tertiary study.

“[At least] 89.51% (compared to 90.65% in 2018) of the cohort achieved entry to degree study, 7.91% (compared to 7.33% in 2018) qualified for entry to diploma study [and] 1.4% (compared to 0.95% in 2018) achieved entry for study at the Higher Certificate level,” she said.