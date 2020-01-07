IEB 2019 matric results are out: check yours now
Here's how to get instant access to your results
The results have been announced for the 2019 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric exams.
>> Click here to check your IEB matric results
How it works: Simply enter your exam number in the box at the top of the page and you'll get an instant reply showing your results and any distinctions.
The results are brought to you in partnership with Educor, Southern Africa's largest private tertiary education provider with brands such as Intec, Lyceum and Damelin.
The 2019 pass rate is 98.82%, down only a tiny fraction from 98.92% last year. Of those candidates who passed, 89.51% (90.65% in 2018) achieved entry to degree study; 7.91% (7.33% in 2018) qualified for entry to diploma study; and 1.4% (0.95% in 2017) achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level.
A total of 11,818 full-time and 779 part-time candidates from 227 examination centres across Southern Africa wrote the IEB exams in October and November 2019 – an increase from 2018, when there were 11,514 full-time and 858 part-time candidates.
The closing date to apply for remarking is January 13 and the results from remarking will be released on February 6.
Get National Senior Certificate results and you could win R10,000 in cash
Not an IEB candidate? Don't worry, you don't have long to wait for your results.
The National Senior Certificate matric results for all provinces except the Western Cape will be revealed this Wednesday, January 8, and the Western Cape results on Thursday.
Sign up now for instant access to those results and you could win R10,000! Click below to see how.