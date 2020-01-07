Eastern Cape hardest hit by drought
The Eastern Cape is the “worst hit” province by the persistent drought that has gripped SA since 2015, human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu said on Monday.
The proverbial Day Zero is a reality for most parts of the province, she said, but would not say how much national government would pump into the Eastern Cape to address the problem...
