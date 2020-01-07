81.3% pass rate for class of 2019

South Africa's pass rate has increased from 78.2% in 2018 to 81.3% for the class of 2019.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam outcome on Tuesday evening in Midrand.

The department of basic education uploaded its 2019 NSC Examination Report on its website at the same time.

The conclusion of the report provided a snapshot of the overall results. Among the findings were:

The pass rate has increased from 78.2% in 2018 to 81.3%. "This is the highest pass rate in the last 25 years. Quality cannot be adjudged by numbers alone. There needs to be a deeper probe into certain quality indicators that will lead to higher quality outputs".

Six of the nine provinces achieved over 80%, which the report said was "extremely encouraging and where provinces have made significant gains, this needs to be further evaluated and good practices shared".

Three largely rural provinces demonstrated significant improvements in their overall percentage achievement, which indicates that intervention programmes are beginning to yield the desired outcomes:

Eastern Cape improved from 70.6% in 2018 to 76.5%; Limpopo improved from 69.4% in 2018 to 73.2%; and KwaZulu-Natal improved from 76.2% to 81.3%.



A total of 617,429 full-time candidates sat for the 2019 NSC examinations.

The number of candidates achieving admission to Bachelor's Degree programmes increased from 172,043 in 2018 to 186,058.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric class of 2019 achieved a pass rate of 98.82% - slightly down from the 98.92% registered in 2018.

This is a developing story.