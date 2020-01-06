Zondo likely to ask for extension to commission deadline
Wild spy conspiracies, sudden and selective amnesia and jaw-dropping accounts of corruption on a grand scale can be expected to resume when deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo reconvenes his commission of inquiry into claims of state capture.
In March 2019, evidence leader Paul Pretorius said 250 witnesses were lined up to present their testimonies...
