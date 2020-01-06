News

WATCH | Online users react to coming to work

By naziziphiwo buso - 06 January 2020

Many South Africans returned to work on Monday morning following the festive season break. Here's how they reacted...

As the bumper festive season comes to an end, South Africans have started making their way to work this week.

Many, however, seem to be not quite ready, wanting an extension to do the pouncing cat (a trendy dance move), rest and spending time with family.

Matriculants are also on a knife’s edge awaiting their results, with basic education minister  Angie Motshekga set to release the national results on Tuesday evening, with the individual results to be released on Wednesday.

Online users took the time to contribute to #MondayMotivation, giving encouragement to those that are starting off this week.

