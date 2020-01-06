WATCH | Online users react to coming to work
Many South Africans returned to work on Monday morning following the festive season break. Here's how they reacted...
As the bumper festive season comes to an end, South Africans have started making their way to work this week.
Many, however, seem to be not quite ready, wanting an extension to do the pouncing cat (a trendy dance move), rest and spending time with family.
Matriculants are also on a knife’s edge awaiting their results, with basic education minister Angie Motshekga set to release the national results on Tuesday evening, with the individual results to be released on Wednesday.
Our enemies will keep trying to bring us down but they will keep failing! Rt if you believe! #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/LybbgGWkNu— débọlá the 2nd✌️ (@ogbeni_ceejay) January 6, 2020
Online users took the time to contribute to #MondayMotivation, giving encouragement to those that are starting off this week.
Financially--I'm going to win— Prince Michael DMW♑???? (@Princemichael51) January 6, 2020
Career wise--I'm going to win
Emotionally--I'm going to win
Mentally--I'm going to win
Physically--I'm going to win
Family wise--I'm going to win
With love--I'm going to win
In my life--I'm going to win
Re tweet If u believe#MondayMotivation
Please give me the courage to be fearless and single-minded in pursuing what I want to achieve #20Plenty #MondayMotivation— Makhadzi (@Nani__Ras) January 6, 2020