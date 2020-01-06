Social development opens hotline for anxious matriculants ahead of release of results

The department of social development has widened the scope of its gender-based violence command centre to give counselling to matric pupils who are anxious ahead of the release of their results this week.

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga will release the national results on Tuesday evening, and the individual candidate results will be released on Wednesday.

The hotline opened to matric pupils on Sunday.

“The department urges matriculants and their parents to make use of the command centre to receive counselling and support from trained social workers,” the department said in a statement.

The number to dial is 0800 428 428.

Those in need of help can also request that counsellors call them back by dialing *120*7867#. The service is free from any cellphone.