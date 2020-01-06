New operator sought for Fish River Resort white elephant

PREMIUM

Only two years after buying the Fish River Resort for R75m despite warnings it would run at a loss, the department of rural development & land reform wants to hand over operations to someone else.



The department is now inviting service providers to lease and operate the facility, which was bought from Sun International in 2017. A briefing session was held on December 18 and the matter has been put out to tender...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.