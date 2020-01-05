News

Table Mountain visitors say park rangers have gone rogue

By PHILANI NOMBEMBE - 05 January 2020
Cyclist Nic Dlamini was arrested by a park ranger.
Cyclist Nic Dlamini was arrested by a park ranger.
Image: Supplied

Ranger danger is rife in Table Mountain National Park, scores of visitors said this week after the confrontation that left top cyclist Nic Dlamini with a broken arm.

The Mountain Club of SA said it had been “inundated” with complaints about rangers and several unhappy visitors gave the club’s Cape Town chair, Martin Hutton-Squire, permission to share their letters with the Sunday Times.

This week Dlamini, 24, appointed international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright to represent him in a claim for damages against South African National Parks that could total millions of rands.

Read more in Sunday Times 

ALSO READ

Injured cyclist Nic Dlamini to be represented by international law firm

Top South African cyclist Nic Dlamini said on Monday that he would be represented by an international law firm after the “terrible incident” that saw ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | SA cyclist Nic Dlamini's broken arm: who, where and why?

Professional SA cyclist Nic Dlamini was cycling in the Silvermine area of Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town on December 29 2019.
News
5 days ago

Nic Dlamini’s cycling calendar for 2020 compromised by SANParks injury, says cycling team

The NTT Pro Cycling club that top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini, belongs to on Friday confirmed that the injury he suffered at the hands of SANParks rangers ...
News
1 week ago

SANParks calls for calm as more people accuse its rangers of violence

Since news broke on Thursday that top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini had suffered a broken arm during a confrontation with SANPark rangers in the Silvermine ...
News
1 week ago

Latest Videos

Mauritius west to south coast approximately 50km swim / 2020
WATCH | KFC wedding makes SA swoon

Most Read

X