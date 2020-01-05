Table Mountain visitors say park rangers have gone rogue

Ranger danger is rife in Table Mountain National Park, scores of visitors said this week after the confrontation that left top cyclist Nic Dlamini with a broken arm.

The Mountain Club of SA said it had been “inundated” with complaints about rangers and several unhappy visitors gave the club’s Cape Town chair, Martin Hutton-Squire, permission to share their letters with the Sunday Times.

This week Dlamini, 24, appointed international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright to represent him in a claim for damages against South African National Parks that could total millions of rands.

