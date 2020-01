R232m for an "introduction".

That's what Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley invoiced for, allegedly without doing any work.

The head of the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) Investigating Directorate, Hermione Cronje, claims in an affidavit that payments made by Regiments Capital to Moodley's company were part of a "criminal conspiracy" at the heart of state capture.

Read more in Sunday Times