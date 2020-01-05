News

Counting the cost of repeating a grade: R20bn

By Tanya Farber - 05 January 2020
Repeating grades in government schools costs R20bn every year
When the first bell of the new school year rings on January 15, more than a million pupils will start repeating a grade they have already failed.

The annual price tag on repetitions in government schools is about R20bn, eating up about 8% of the full education budget, according to research by the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University.

It has been described as an almost unnoticed problem, yet the impact is substantial because of the resources repetitions consume.

