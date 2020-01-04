Stage 2 load-shedding to be implemented from 10pm Saturday

Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 10pm on Saturday.

The load-shedding is expected to continue until 8am on Sunday.

Eskom said in a statement shortly before 9pm that the system was severely constrained and vulnerable owing to an unanticipated conveyor belt failure at Medupi station.

Load-shedding was being implemented “in order to help us replenish both our water levels at pumped storage schemes and diesel for our open cycle gas turbines in order to create adequate reserve capacity to place us in a better position to stabilise for the week ahead as South Africa returns to work”, the statement read.



“Our teams continue to work tirelessly to return units back from planned and unplanned outages. Owing to inadequate maintenance over a number of years, the system remains vulnerable to unplanned outages.

“We however remind customers that load-shedding is an essential and controlled measure to ensure continuity of supply.”

Eskom will provide updates on Sunday.

Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups: