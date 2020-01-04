News

Car used in Melville attack had cloned number plates

By Belinda Pheto - 04 January 2020
The moment before bullets flew outside a Johannesburg restaurant, where revellers were celebrating New Year's Day.
Image: Supplied

The registration plates on the vehicle used in the Melville shooting were cloned, acting Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday.

In addition, the owner of the BMW SUV was not near Melville when the incident happened.

Lesufi made these revelations during a visit to four victims of the Melville shooting being treated at Helen Joseph Hospital.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

“They have assembled a strong team of investigators to crack this case,” Lesufi said.

One patient remains in ICU in a critical condition. According to Lesufi, the man was shot in the head.

Lesufi extended appreciation for the outpouring of support received from all South Africans, and said it had been heartwarming to see a united face of SA during the night vigil held at Poppy’s restaurant in Melville on Thursday night.

Lesufi, accompanied during the hospital visit by MEC for health Bandile Masuku and MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko, expressed shock after the shootings in Melville as well as at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, over New Year’s Eve.

He said preliminary police investigations did not link the shootings.

“We are worried about medical reports that we received from our hospitals regarding treatments they made from December 23 till yesterday. This is really a worrying point,” Lesufi said. 

