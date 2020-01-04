Car used in Melville attack had cloned number plates

The registration plates on the vehicle used in the Melville shooting were cloned, acting Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday.

In addition, the owner of the BMW SUV was not near Melville when the incident happened.

Lesufi made these revelations during a visit to four victims of the Melville shooting being treated at Helen Joseph Hospital.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

“They have assembled a strong team of investigators to crack this case,” Lesufi said.