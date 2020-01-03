Port Elizabeth businessman killed in road-rage brawl
One of Port Elizabeth’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs has been killed in an alleged road-rage incident after coming to the rescue of his younger brother.
Bluewater Bay resident Anda Maqanda, 34, was stabbed three times — twice in the chest and once in the stomach — in his home village in Dutywa on Christmas Day and died three days later in an East London hospital. ..
