Port Elizabeth businessman killed in road-rage brawl

PREMIUM

One of Port Elizabeth’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs has been killed in an alleged road-rage incident after coming to the rescue of his younger brother.



Bluewater Bay resident Anda Maqanda, 34, was stabbed three times — twice in the chest and once in the stomach — in his home village in Dutywa on Christmas Day and died three days later in an East London hospital. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.