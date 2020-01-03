Nelson Mandela Bay man makes royal honours list

Port Elizabeth charity director Harrison Nash has made it on to Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honours 2020 list for his charity work.

Nash is now set to receive a royal honour when the British Empire Medal (BEM) for meritorious civil service worthy of recognition by the crown and queen is bestowed upon him.

The award is for the work he has done for children and orphans in the Bay.

Nash is the programme manager at Maranatha Streetworkers Trust, an organisation he joined in 2007 after completing his social work studies and relocating from Britain.

“This recognition is so special to receive.

“I’ve always said the inspiration I get is from the resiliency of children and young people in SA who deserve brighter futures, so the medal is equally for them.

“Of course receiving this gives validation to the work we have set out to do and the hope, of course, is that we can receive an even greater level of support for our youth,” Nash said.

“As well as helping to co-ordinate the programmes, we offer therapeutic, recreational, developmental and caring [support].

“I set up a charity in the UK to help raise funds to help at Maranatha Care Children,” Nash said.

Nash has been working with Maranatha Care Children and Maranatha Streetworkers Trust for almost 13 years and has played a part in changing the lives of orphans in the community.

He acknowledges his mentors and says that it was no mistake that their paths crossed when they did.

“I’ll always be grateful for the guidance and opportunities I have been afforded in working alongside Dr Trudi Basson and her husband Albie Basson, who manage to transform lives, and know that it was certainly God’s plan for me to find myself arriving there some 13 years ago,” Nash said.

Other famous names on the honours list are actress Olivia Newton-John, singer Elton John and film director Steve McQueen.

Nash will be attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace later in the year to receive the honour.

In 2016, Nash was awarded a British Citizen Award (BCA) for international Achievement as endorsed by the British Royal Family for his ongoing work in SA.

He also received a Gold Star Award and Community Honours Recognition from his home city of Plymouth, England.