Five Zondo moments that had SA talking in 2019

In 2019, the Zondo commission heard testimony about state capture from politicians, business people and former heads and employees at state-owned companies.

From former president Jacob Zuma to former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, in no particular order, here are five moments from the state capture inquiry that had SA talking.

Jacob Zuma

Hands down, Zuma's appearance at the inquiry was one of the most hyped up appearances this year.

Not only did he drop names and accuse many, including veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi, of being spies, he also alleged there was a group that co-ordinated an attempt to assassinate his character.