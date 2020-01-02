Conservation official put letter of law before cubs' welfare, says 'astonished' judge

A nature conservation officer has been chastised by a judge for putting red tape before the welfare of cheetah and lion cubs.

André Schlemmer, the head of enforcement in the Free State government’s environment department, removed four cheetah cubs from a camp cot where infrared lights were keeping them warm.

“He drove with them in a crate in the back of a canopied bakkie more than 160km through the winter cold to Bloemfontein,” acting judge Henriette Murray said in a recent Bloemfontein high court judgment.

Schlemmer did this, she said, because the expert dog breeder who had been asked to care for the cubs by a Welkom vet did not have the required permit.