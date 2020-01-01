Passenger who jumped off cruise liner found floating in the ocean and rescued

A man who jumped overboard as a cruise ship sailed between Madagascar and Mauritius on the last day of 2019 was miraculously found and rescued after spending almost an hour floating in the Indian Ocean.

The incident on the MSC Orchestra passenger liner occurred early on Tuesday.

Ross Volk, MD of MSC Cruises South Africa, said in a brief statement on Tuesday that the ship’s security protocols were immediately activated. He added that the man had apparently jumped of his own free will.