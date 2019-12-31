UDM's Ludwe Ntoni dies after short illness

UDM member, Ludwe Clerence Ntoni passed away in Alice on Tuesday morning, following a short illness.

Provincial Chairperson Mongameli Bobani said Ntoni's loyalty and hard work to the UDM was "unmatched".

"Ntoni will be remembered for his feisty energy and great passion to serve Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality residents and the organisation at large. He has been the backbone and support system that has led to the growth of the party in the Nelson Mandela Bay region," Bobani said.

Bobani said the funeral arrangements will be shared at a later stage.