Petrol to cost less in January, but diesel and paraffin will go up

Motorists will pay 4c less for a litre of 93 octane petrol and 14c less for 95 octane from Wednesday, while the price of both grades of diesel is set to rise by 9c/l, the Central Energy Fund (CEF) said on Saturday.

The changes are largely due to the rand strengthening by approximately 2.2% on average against the dollar for the period under review, leading to a decline in the international price of petrol, the fund said.