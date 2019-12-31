NMBM Safety and Security to ensure safety on New Year's Eve

Nelson Mandela Bay Safety and Security cluster has been deployed throughout the metro to ensure safety on New Year's Eve.

The municipality said in a statement on Tuesday: "Holidaymakers and all residents are reminded that there will be zero- tolerance where alcohol consumption and drunkenness, which is a concern on our beaches."

Metro Police Chief Yolanda Faro said the Safety and Security cluster which includes Metro Police, SAPS, Traffic and municipal security will be on the lookout for drunk drivers, driver and vehicle fitness, theft out of motor vehicles, drinking in public, overnight camping in non-designated areas, illegal use of fireworks and illegal car guards.

"We ask people as they celebrate their New Year that their celebrations be within the ambit of the law," Faro said.

"People must please be responsible as they celebrate their New Year's," she said.

Traffic Services Senior Superintendent Rodney Matthews said they will have about 70 traffics on duty on Tuesday evening.

"We will cover the Wells Estate area and Hobie Beach where we expect fireworks to go off at 12am." Matthews said.

"There will be road closures in the Humewood and Summerstand area from 6pm, the section that will be closed is between Beach Road, La Roche Drive, Marine Drive and Second Avenue," he said.

"The idea is to limit the movement of cars in those areas."

NMBM will be hosting various activities for New Year Eve at Wells Estate Beach and Hobie Beach respectively.

The activities will feature acts by local and national artist. At mid-night the municipality will ushering in the new year with fireworks.