WATCH | SA cyclist Nic Dlamini's broken arm: who, where and why?

Professional South African cyclist Nic Dlamini was cycling in the Silvermine area of Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town on Friday.

Dlamini was stopped by SANParks rangers, who asked him for his permit. A scuffle ensued which was captured on video by fellow rider Donovan le Cok.

In the video, Dlamini’s arm is pulled up behind his back until a crack is heard. After being forced into the back of a SANParks bakkie, he was taken to hospital, where his arm was X-rayed.

He underwent surgery the next day. The five rangers involved in the incident have been suspended while an investigation is under way.