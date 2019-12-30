Two arrested in connection with anti-apartheid activist's murder
Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of anti-apartheid activist, Peter Sample.
They are expected to appear in court soon on provisional charges of murder, robbery, hijacking and two counts of attempted murder.
Sample, 62, was fatally shot while working in his garage in Higa Street in Zwide on Christmas Eve.
According to police, three men had entered his premises and after shooting him in the head, made away with his television.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said as the men exited Sample’s house, they shot at a red Bantam bakkie which was driving by.
Both the driver, and his wife, a passenger in the car, were injured.
The suspects then took the bakkie and fled, Naidu said.
“Joint efforts between the SA Police Service Kwazakele Vispol Task Team and the Motherwell Cluster Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit resulted in the arrest of two suspects,” Naidu said.
“The [police] teams followed up on information on the possible whereabouts of the suspects who were seen walking in Saba Street in Kwazakhele.
“A foot chase ensued and both suspects, aged 26 and 28, were apprehended.”
Sample served time in Robben Island with the likes of Tokyo Sexwale and Mike Xego.