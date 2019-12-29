Security guard fatally shot during shootout with robbers

Port Elizabeth police are on the hunt for six suspects, one believed to have been injured, in a shootout which left a Nitrous security guard dead.

Roderick Erasmus was fatally shot on Friday night during a business robbery in Greenbushes. According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, a 21-year-old man was in the shop when six armed men entered the shop in Greenbushes Road.

Nitrous Security responded when the shop teller pressed the panic button. A customer, 50, who had been in the shop at the time, was robbed of his cellphone, wallet and his Nissan bakkie, in which the suspects fled.

“As the security guard entered, he grappled with the suspect that was closest to the door,” said Naidu. “Erasmus shot at the suspects, injuring one of them. The suspects retaliated and fatally wounded Erasmus.”The suspects also took cash, cigarettes as well as the security official’s firearm, she added.

The bakkie was later found abandoned. Nitrous Security wrote on their Facebook page: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news that Erasmus passed away last night during an armed robbery.

“A day did not go by where a 100% was not given from your side. Your loyalty and hard work did not go unnoticed.”