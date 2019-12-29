News

Mabuyane to visit Peter Sample's family

By Kathryn Kimberley - 29 December 2019
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane
Image: Sino Majangaza

ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson and Premier Oscar Mabuyane, accompanied by Nelson Mandela Bay Regional Task Team members and the ANC Veterans League, will visit the family of slain anti-apartheid activist, Peter Sample, on Sunday afternoon.

The former Robben Island political prisoner was gunned down on Christmas eve at his house in Zwide.

Sample served time in Robben Island with the likes of ex-President Kgalema Motlanthe, Tokyo Sexwale, Mike Xego and Harry Gwala.

“We will always remember the crucial role he played as we sought to build a new and caring society out of the ruins of our ugly past,” Mabuyane said.

Latest Videos

Tiny dancer steps out of line to fame
Only good, clean fun at Kwa Joe

Most Read

X