Mabuyane to visit Peter Sample's family

ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson and Premier Oscar Mabuyane, accompanied by Nelson Mandela Bay Regional Task Team members and the ANC Veterans League, will visit the family of slain anti-apartheid activist, Peter Sample, on Sunday afternoon.

The former Robben Island political prisoner was gunned down on Christmas eve at his house in Zwide.

Sample served time in Robben Island with the likes of ex-President Kgalema Motlanthe, Tokyo Sexwale, Mike Xego and Harry Gwala.

“We will always remember the crucial role he played as we sought to build a new and caring society out of the ruins of our ugly past,” Mabuyane said.