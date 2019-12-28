SANParks calls for calm as more people accuse its rangers of violence

But SANParks on Friday urged the public to stop hurling insults at the rangers, saying they would investigate the incident.

Spokesperson Reynold Thakuli said they would take statements from Dlamini, the rangers who were involved as well as the other witnesses who were on scene.

“We are also calling on all those who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and also make a statement. We also appeal to all to please stop speculating but rather respect the process. They should stop all the insults they are throwing at the rangers. This will not assist the process,” Thakuli said.

According to Thakuli, Dlamini suffered a broken arm when he resisted arrest from the rangers who believed that he had entered the park illegally. Dlamini was believed to have not paid the entry fee.