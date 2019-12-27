Sudden storm rips up 100 homes in Eastern Cape

Residents of Toleni and Sawutana near Butterworth are picking up the pieces after a storm ripped through their villages on Monday afternoon, destroying at least 100 homes and leaving scores of villagers without shelter.

Many spent Christmas Day wondering where they would get material to rebuild their homes, DispatchLIVE reports.

Roofs were blown away, walls were flattened and in many of those still standing, large cracks had appeared.

Roof sheeting lay strewn about the veld and mangled on garden fences.

Villagers said the storm took them by surprise at a time when many residents were busy enjoying the festivities associated with welcoming initiates back home.