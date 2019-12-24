Mourning parents call to close taverns after fatal brawls

Grieving parents of two young men who were killed in a tavern brawl want the “mushrooming taverns” to be closed.



Sinoxolo Jali, 26, and Siviwe Nogemane, 25, were stabbed to death in separate incidents and different taverns on Saturday and Monday morning in Mkhankatho village in Ntlaza near Libode...

