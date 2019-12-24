Jingle tills as shoppers hit malls

Stores were decorated with long queues on Monday, while trolleys went bumper-to-bumper in the small aisles with everyone scrambling to get through their Christmas list items — while stocks last.

At Greenacres Shopping Centre, shelves for Christmas decorations were empty and people’s trolleys were filled with all kinds of festive foods.

Port Elizabeth resident Shirley Cloete said she had worked hard all year to ensure she could splurge on her family during the festive season. “But we must still be careful that we don’t overspend because in January we must still buy school clothes and stationery,” Cloete said.

Among the parents being led by their children as they searched for the perfect toy or the best clothes was Charlene Rooibant.

"I'm with my daughters to pick out Christmas clothes. I don't mind waiting in the long queues to pay because I know it will be worth it to see their smiles when they wear their new clothes on Christmas Day," Rooibant said.

Workers who went on leave only recently and were only able to do last-minute shopping, had high hopes that all the good items were still available.

"I've been working and my leave only started today. I don't really like being at the mall when it's full like this but I know I must be patient so I can get it over and done with."

Some shoppers were already taking care of January blues by buying school supplies.

Nomathemba Stofile said: "I finished shopping weeks ago. Today I am here to pick up a few things and start with the back-to-school shopping.

“I have three kids going to school so I want to get their books and things on special now because January there won’t be money.”

The Greenacres food courts were also packed with people taking breaks in between their shopping, while kids were able to take photos with Father Christmas.

Organisations like the South African National Blood Service and South African Police Service used the packed mall to their advantage and had stands where they were promoting blood donations and awareness around safety during the festive season.